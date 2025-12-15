V.F. (VFC) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

V.F. (VFC) closed at $19.27 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.98% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.59%.

The stock of maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland has risen by 31.33% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of V.F. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $0.44 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.03%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.8 billion, down 1.21% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $9.43 billion, signifying shifts of -4.05% and -2.16%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for V.F. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.23% lower within the past month. V.F. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that V.F. has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.6 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.64.

Also, we should mention that VFC has a PEG ratio of 1.98. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, positioning it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

