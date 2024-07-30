V.F. (VFC) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw V.F. (VFC) ending at $16.58, denoting a +1.47% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland's stock has climbed by 27.26% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of V.F. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of -$0.35 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.85 billion, down 11.3% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.85 per share and a revenue of $10.18 billion, indicating changes of +14.86% and -2.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. V.F. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, V.F. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.17. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.23 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that VFC has a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. VFC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as of yesterday's close.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.