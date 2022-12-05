Markets
VFC

VF Names Interim CEO As Steve Rendle Retires, Cuts Annual Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market

December 05, 2022 — 09:00 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - VF Corporation (VFC), apparel and footwear firm, said on Monday that the company's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Rendle has decided to retire.

Subsequently, the brand owner has named Benno Dorer, Lead Independent Director of the VF Board, as Interim President and CEO, with immediate effect.

Richard Carucci, a director on the Board since 2009, will work as Interim Chairman of the Board.

The company said that it has commenced a hunt for a candidate for the role of new CEO.

In addition, VF has revised down its 2023 outlook to reflect the impact of weaker than anticipated consumer demand across its categories, primarily in North America.

For the full-year, the apparel company now expects its adjusted EPS of $2-$2.20, compared with the previous outlook of $2.40-$2.50. Twenty-one analysts, on average, polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the firm to report EPS of $2.4, for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

For 2023, the company now forecasts total revenue to increase 3-4 percent, lower than 5-6 percent guided earlier. Analysts, on average, forecast the company to report revenue of $11.69 billion.

VFC was trading down by 6.68 percent at $33.22 per share in pre-market on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.