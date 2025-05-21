VF Earnings Results: $VFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

VF ($VFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,143,770,000, missing estimates of $2,196,939,425 by $-53,169,425.

VF Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of VF stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

VF Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $17.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025

on 03/27/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $24.0 on 01/29/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.