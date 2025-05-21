VF Earnings Results: $VFC Reports Quarterly Earnings

VF ($VFC) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, beating estimates of -$0.14 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,143,770,000, missing estimates of $2,196,939,425 by $-53,169,425.
VF Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 263 institutional investors add shares of VF stock to their portfolio, and 308 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 11,022,427 shares (-26.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,068,067
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 6,827,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,960,844
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 5,148,154 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $79,899,350
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 4,648,974 shares (+937.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,152,076
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 3,897,630 shares (-9.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,491,217
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 3,213,693 shares (+110.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $49,876,515
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 2,510,703 shares (+197.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,966,110
VF Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $VFC recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $VFC in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $17.0 on 05/14/2025
- Anna Andreeva from Piper Sandler set a target price of $18.0 on 03/27/2025
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $18.0 on 03/07/2025
- Joseph Civello from Truist Financial set a target price of $24.0 on 01/29/2025
