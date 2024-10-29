News & Insights

VF Corp.’s results getting ‘less bad,’ stock price could rise, says UBS

October 29, 2024 — 08:45 am EDT

VF Corp.’s (VFC) stock price could rise after its Q2 earnings report showed its fundamental growth trends are getting “less bad,” UBS tells investors in a research note. The firm, which made no change to its Neutral rating or $19 price target says the company guided to further sequential top-line growth rate improvement in Q3 and Q4 and that it is “possible” VF returns to top-line growth in Q4 and could experience year over year gross margin gains in both Q3 and Q4.

Read More on VFC:

VFC

VFC

