VF Corp.’s results getting ‘less bad,’ stock price could rise, says UBS

VF Corp.’s (VFC) stock price could rise after its Q2 earnings report showed its fundamental growth trends are getting “less bad,” UBS tells investors in a research note. The firm, which made no change to its Neutral rating or $19 price target says the company guided to further sequential top-line growth rate improvement in Q3 and Q4 and that it is “possible” VF returns to top-line growth in Q4 and could experience year over year gross margin gains in both Q3 and Q4.

