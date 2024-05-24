News & Insights

Stocks

VF Corp’s Data Breach: Navigating the Storm of Legal Woes and Consumer Trust

May 24, 2024 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VF Corp (VFC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

VF Corp’s recent data breach in December 2023 has placed the company at substantial risk of legal and regulatory consequences. With personal and business information compromised, VF Corp faces potential government investigations and private lawsuits that could lead to significant financial penalties and mandatory changes to how they manage data security. This cybersecurity incident not only threatens to inflate the company’s operational costs but also risks damaging its reputation among consumers and partners, which could have long-term adverse effects on VF Corp’s financial health and operational performance.

The average VFC stock price target is $12.50, implying 4.43% upside potential.

To learn more about VF Corp’s risk factors, click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.