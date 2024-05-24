VF Corp’s Data Breach: Navigating the Storm of Legal Woes and Consumer Trust

VF Corp (VFC) has disclosed a new risk, in the Cyber Security category.

VF Corp’s recent data breach in December 2023 has placed the company at substantial risk of legal and regulatory consequences. With personal and business information compromised, VF Corp faces potential government investigations and private lawsuits that could lead to significant financial penalties and mandatory changes to how they manage data security. This cybersecurity incident not only threatens to inflate the company’s operational costs but also risks damaging its reputation among consumers and partners, which could have long-term adverse effects on VF Corp’s financial health and operational performance.

The average VFC stock price target is $12.50, implying 4.43% upside potential.

