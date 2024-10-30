News & Insights

VF Corporation Outlines FY25 Strategic Growth Plan

VF ( (VFC) ) has issued an update.

VF Corporation recently unveiled its medium-term financial targets at its FY25 Investor Day, highlighting a strategic transformation towards sustainable growth. The company’s strategy focuses on leveraging its multi-brand portfolio, investing in scalable capabilities, optimizing its financial structure, and reducing debt, aiming for enhanced profitability and shareholder value. Forward-looking statements suggest VF’s commitment to innovation and adaptability amid market challenges.

