Markets
VFC

VF Corp. Revises FY23 Outlook Due To Lower-than-expected Q2 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - VF Corp. (VFC) said its second quarter revenue is expected to be up low single digit percentage in constant dollars and adjusted EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.70 to $0.75. Also, the company expects to record a non-cash charge during second quarter in the range of $300 million to $450 million.

The company also revised its fiscal 2023 outlook due to lower-than-expected second quarter results, coupled with ongoing uncertainty in the current environment, weaker than anticipated back-to-school performance at Vans and increasing inventories leading to a more promotional environment in North America in the fall: Adjusted EPS is now expected to be in the range of $2.60 to $2.70, compared to previous outlook of $3.05 to $3.15. Adjusted cash flow from operations is projected to be approximately $1.0 billion versus previous outlook of approximately $1.2 billion.

The company expects revenue through fiscal 2027 to grow at a five-year CAGR of mid- to high single digit percent in constant dollars. EPS is expected to grow at a five-year CAGR of high-single to low double-digit percentage in constant dollars, versus fiscal 2022 adjusted EPS of $3.18.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VFC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular