VF Corp. Appoints Bracken Darrell As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - VF Corp. (VFC), a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands, announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Bracken Darrell as President and CEO, effective July 17, 2023. Darrell will join VF from Logitech International S.A., where he served as President and CEO since 2013.

In connection with Darrell's appointment, Benno Dorer, who has served as VF's Interim President and CEO since December 5, 2022, and a member of VF's Board since 2017, will remain a VF Board member.

Richard Carucci, a VF Board member since 2009 and Interim Chair of the Board during VF's recent leadership transition period, has been named Chair of the Board of VF.

Prior to Logitech, Darrell held international leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Procter & Gamble where he was President of Braun globally, the Whirlpool Corp. where he was President of EMEA, and General Electric.

Early in his career, upon graduating business school, Darrell held brand management roles with Procter & Gamble and is credited with leading the turnaround of the Old Spice brand.

