VF Corp Shares Down In Premarket Following Q4 Results, Outlook - Update

For the first quarter, V.F. Corporation (VFC) expects adjusted operating loss of $125 million to $110 million. The company also anticipates the first quarterly sales to decline 5 percent to 3 percent.

VFC was down by 10.95% at $12.85 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Q4 Results:

VF Corp (VFC) reported Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$150.788 million, or -$0.39 per share. This compares with -$418.308 million, or -$1.08 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.6% to $2.143 billion from $2.247 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$150.788 Mln. vs. -$418.308 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.39 vs. -$1.08 last year. -Revenue: $2.143 Bln vs. $2.247 Bln last year.

