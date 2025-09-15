Markets
VFC

VF Corp To Sell Dickies Brand To Bluestar Alliance For $600 Mln

September 15, 2025 — 07:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Apparel and footwear company, VF Corporation (VFC), Monday said that it has agreed to sell its Dickies brand to Bluestar Alliance LLC, a brand management firm, for $600 million in cash.

Dickies, an American heritage brand blending workwear functionality with streetwear style, has a presence in 55 countries.

"This transaction will enable us to bring our net debt level down and will be accretive to our growth on a pro-forma basis," said VF's President and Chief Executive Officer, Bracken Darrell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.