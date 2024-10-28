News & Insights

Stocks

VF Corp. sees FY25 free cash flow from continuing ops plus asset proceeds $425M

October 28, 2024 — 04:20 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

“For FY25 VF expects free cash flow from continuing operations plus proceeds from non-core physical asset sales of approximately $425 million, with core fundamentals in line with previous guidance. Relative to the original full year guidance of $600 million, the change reflects the sale of Supreme and additional reinvestment initiatives in the second half of FY25, which are partially offset by the greater than anticipated proceeds for non-core physical asset sales,” the company stated.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VFC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.