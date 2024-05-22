VF Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: -$418.3 million in Q4 vs. -$214.9 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.08 in Q4 vs. -$0.55 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.01 per share Revenue: $2.37 billion in Q4 vs. $2.74 billion in the same period last year.

