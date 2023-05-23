VF Corp Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: -$214.89 million in Q4 vs. $80.84 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.55 in Q4 vs. $0.21 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $2.74 billion in Q4 vs. $2.82 billion in the same period last year.

