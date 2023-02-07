VF Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $507.87 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $517.80 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.98 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.5% to $3.53 billion from $3.62 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $507.87 Mln. vs. $517.80 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.31 vs. $1.32 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.98 -Revenue (Q3): $3.53 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.15

