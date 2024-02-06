VF Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: -$42.45 million in Q3 vs. $507.87 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.11 in Q3 vs. $1.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.77 per share Revenue: $2.96 billion in Q3 vs. $3.53 billion in the same period last year.

