VF Corp Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.93 per share

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's profit came in at $347.24 million, or $0.88 per share. This compares with $465.00 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 6.0% to $2.97 billion from $3.16 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q3): $0.93 vs. $1.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.97 Bln vs. $3.16 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $9.1 - $9.2 Bln

