VF Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: $52.17 million in Q2 vs. -$450.70 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.13 in Q2 vs. -$1.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.37 per share Revenue: $2.757 billion in Q2 vs. $2.920 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.7 to $2.75 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.