VF Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: -$450.70 million in Q2 vs. -$118.43 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.31 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.66 per share Revenue: $3.03 billion in Q2 vs. $3.08 billion in the same period last year.

