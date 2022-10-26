VF Corp Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: -$118.43 million in Q2 vs. $464.05 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q2 vs. $1.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.73 per share Revenue: $3.08 billion in Q2 vs. $3.20 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.40 to $2.50

