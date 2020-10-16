Markets
VF Corp Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.67 per share

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) released earnings for second quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $256.72 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $649.00 million, or $1.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $2.61 billion from $3.18 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.61 Bln vs. $3.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.20 Full year revenue guidance: $9.0 Bln

