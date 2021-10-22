VF Corp Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) reported earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $464.05 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $256.72 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.6% to $3.20 billion from $2.61 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance:

-EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.15 -Revenue (Q2): $3.20 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $12.0 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.