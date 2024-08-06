VF Corp Q1 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - VF Corp (VFC) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$258.886 million, or -$0.67 per share. This compares with -$57.425 million, or -$0.15 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.6% to $1.907 billion from $2.086 billion last year.

VF Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

