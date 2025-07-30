V.F. Corp Q1 Loss From Cont. Operations Narrows, Shares Surge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - V.F. Corp. (VFC), an apparel, footwear, and accessories company, on Wednesday announced that its net loss per share from continuing operations narrowed in the first quarter compared with the previous year.

Shares of V.F. Corp. are increasing by around 19% in the pre-market trading.

For the quarter, loss from continuing operations before income taxes was $126.59 million. On a constant currency basis, loss from contiuing operations were 127.834 million.

Net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.30 versus $0.39 last year.

Adjusted net loss per share from continuing operations was $0.24 versus $0.35 in the same period last year.

Nineteen Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report loss of $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Operating loss came in at $86.61 million from $123.02 million in the previous year.

Adjusted operating loss came in at $55.83 million from $104.68 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $1.760 billion from $1.769 billion last year.

Eighteen Analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $1.7 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Further, the company's board has announced a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, to be paid on September 18, to shareholders on record as of September 10.

Looking ahead, the company expected second-quarter revenue to range between 4% and 2%

The adjusted operating income for the second quarter is anticipated to range between $260 million and $290 million.

For the full year 2026, the company anticipated Free cash flow, adjusted operating income, and operating cash flow to increase from the prior year.

In the pre-market trading, V.F. Corp. is 19.52% higher at $14.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

