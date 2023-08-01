VF Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for VF Corp (VFC):

Earnings: -$57.4 million in Q1 vs. -$56.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.15 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.11 per share Revenue: $2.09 billion in Q1 vs. $2.26 billion in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.05 to $2.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.