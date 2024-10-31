VF Corp. price target raised to $24 from $19 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on VF Corp. (VFC) to $24 from $19 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. The firm noted its market valuation is higher due to its pay down of debt and noted execution is unlikely to be linear but management confidence appears very high.

