VF Corp. price target raised to $20 from $17 at Baird

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on VF Corp. (VFC) to $20 from $17 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q2 results were better than expected and noted the company guided FQ3 revenue/EBIT below consensus, and trimmed F2025E Free Cash Flow guidance to account for $50M of additional investments, but expressed optimism behind ongoing progress.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VFC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.