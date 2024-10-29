VF Corp. price target raised to $20 from $17 at Baird

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on VF Corp. (VFC) to $20 from $17 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said Q2 results were better than expected and noted the company guided FQ3 revenue/EBIT below consensus, and trimmed F2025E Free Cash Flow guidance to account for $50M of additional investments, but expressed optimism behind ongoing progress.
