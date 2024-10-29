VF Corp. price target raised to $17 from $16 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss raised the firm’s price target on VF Corp. (VFC) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a fisacal Q2 beat but the second half earnings outlook was set 70% below consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

