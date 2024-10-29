VF Corp. price target raised to $17 from $16 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss raised the firm’s price target on VF Corp. (VFC) to $17 from $16 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The company reported a fisacal Q2 beat but the second half earnings outlook was set 70% below consensus, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on VFC:
- VF Corp. price target raised to $25 from $22 at Barclays
- VF Corp. Earnings: VFC Stock Soars over 23% on Q2 Earnings Beat
- Closing Bell Movers: VF Corp. surges after quarterly results
- VF Corp. sees Q3 gross margin up year-over year
- VF Corp. sees Q3 revenue $2.7B-$2.75B, consensus $2.77B
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.