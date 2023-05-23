News & Insights

Markets
VFC

VF Corp Posts Q4 Loss, But Adj. EPS Beats Street V

May 23, 2023 — 05:10 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Global apparel and footwear company V.F. Corporation (VFC), on Tuesday posted a loss for the fourth quarter, compared to a profit last year.

Net loss for the quarter was $214 million or $0.55 per share, compared to the earnings of $80 million or $0.21 per share in the same period last year.

Excluding items, VF Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.17 per share for the period. Twenty analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell to $2.73 billion from $2.8 billion last year, due to a challenging wholesale environment, partially offset by increases in the EMEA and APAC regions. The Street estimate for the revenues were $2.73 billion for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2023, the company continues to see adjusted earnings in the range of $2.05 to $2.25 per share, due to the adverse effect of higher interest. The Street estimate for the fiscal year 2023 is $2.08 per share.

Tuesday, the stock closed at $18.97 in regular trading hours, down 3.02% or $0.59 a share, on The New York Stock Exchange

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VFC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.