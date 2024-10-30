VF Corp. introduces financial targets at investor day

VF Corporation is hosting its FY25 Investor Day, the first of a two-part investor event, and is introducing financial targets. The company introduced the following medium-term financial targets: adjusted operating margin of at least 10%; adjusted gross margin of at least 55%; adjusted SG&A as a percentage of revenue of 45% or lower and net leverage of 2.5x or below. Bracken Darrell, president and CEO, said: “We activated our transformation program, Reinvent, during my first 15 months at VF, through which we are making excellent progress advancing our priorities and reshaping the company. We are accelerating the pace of change by building new capabilities across our organization to leverage our powerful portfolio of brands for long-term, sustainable, profitable growth. We are beginning to see benefits from our initiatives, but significant upside remains as we create a structure primed for growth while transforming our company and its culture. This strong foundation positions us to quickly enhance VF’s profitability while enabling further investment in sustainable shareholder value creation.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VFC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.