Vext Science to Unveil Q1 2024 Financials

Vext Science (TSE:VEXT) has released an update.

Vext Science, Inc., a prominent cannabis operator in Arizona and Ohio, is set to release its Q1 2024 financial results on May 29, 2024, alongside hosting a conference call and webcast. Following the event, a replay will be accessible for interested parties. The company, known for its Vapen™ product line, has been profitable since 2016 and aims to continue growth in its core markets.

