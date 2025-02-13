Veuu Partners With Wipro To Revolutionize Healthcare Payments

(RTTNews) - Veuu, a healthcare FinTech, Thursday announced that it has partnered with Wipro Limited (WIT) to enhance the payment process between providers and payers using AI-powered instant payments.

This collaboration aims to streamline claims reimbursement, reducing costs and fraud.

WIT is currently trading at $3.62 down 0.13 percent or $0.05 on the New York Stock Exchange.

