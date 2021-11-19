VEU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $62.62, changing hands as low as $62.59 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $55.575 per share, with $65.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $62.61.

