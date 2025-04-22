VEU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $60.13, changing hands as high as $60.48 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $53.65 per share, with $63.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.61.

