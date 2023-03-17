VettaFi’s Top ETF News & Research Reads: Week of March 17, 2023

Looking for something to read over the weekend? Here are the week's most-read ETF- and advisor-related news, opinion, and research stories across the VettaFi platform.

To get these stories and more delivered straight to your inbox every day, sign up for the free ETF Trends newsletter.

This case study showed how the NightShares 500 ETF (NSPY) harnessed the power of the so-called "night effect" to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in a volatile market environment.

Dave Nadig opined on the most likely outcomes of Grayscale's lawsuit against the SEC regarding the conversion of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF.

Larry Swedroe presented research that poked holes in common assumptions that dividend appreciation ETFs offer statistically significant alpha generation.

On a recent webcast, Jeffrey Gundlach explained how the current environment of higher rates could spell disaster in the junk bond market.

In a landscape where portfolio factors are "all over the place," small-cap value strategies offer investors attractive valuations.

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares ETF (DPST) is bringing in new flows due to a trading quirk often seen in leveraged/inverse ETFs in highly trending markets.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit VettaFi | ETF Trends.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.