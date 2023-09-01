VettaFi’s Artificial Intelligence Symposium Recap

On August 30, 2023, VettaFi hosted an Artificial Intelligence Symposium which had an extraordinary turnout, with over 1,200 advisors registered for the event. The symposium was a huge success and included some of the top firms in the industry. These firms offered their insights into several different AI-related topics. Below, readers can find a summary of each of the sessions covered and links to additional coverage from those sessions. To view playback of the AI Symposium, register for the on-demand replay.

How Artificial Intelligence Will Change Investment Management​

In the first panel of the symposium moderators Tom Lydon and Todd Rosenbluth spoke with VettaFi’s financial futurist Dave Nadig about his thoughts on where we are in the hype cycle with artificial intelligence. Nadig believes we are still learning about the capabilities of artificial intelligence. However, he ultimately thinks that it will make a significant impact in several different industries long term.

To learn more, read our coverage of the session: VettaFi’s Dave Nadig on AI: “We Should Be in That Critical Learning Phase”

Investing in Tomorrow's Best AI Companies​

In the second session Jay Jacobs, U.S. Head of Thematics & Active Equity ETFs of BlackRock, and Pedro Palandrani, VP, Director of Research of Global X ETFs, analyzed the artificial intelligence industry and the different ways their firms are investing in it. When looking to the future, Jacobs believes that AI is here to stay. Palandrani believes that companies that incorporate AI into their offerings in the next ten years have the opportunity to be quite successful. He also mentions that those who don't may eventually vanish altogether.

To learn more, read our coverage of the session: AI an “Incredibly Powerful Theme” of Next Decade: How to Invest.

How Today's Biggest Companies Are Using AI to Improve Profitability​

Srineel Jalagani, the Senior Director of Strategy Indices of S&P Dow Jones, and Matt Bartolini, Managing Director and head of SPDR Americas Research of SPDR ETFs, participated in the event by exploring several unique AI-related topics. Jalagani spotlighted how advantageous AI has been in his firm's day-to-day work. Bartolini highlighted several companies outside of NVIDIA or Microsoft that his firm is looking at when investing in AI.

To learn more, read our coverage of the session: Looking Beyond the Big Names For AI Opportunities.

AI-Driven Investment Strategies​

Ryan Pannell, CEO & Chair of Kaiju, and Francis Oh, CEO of Qraft Technologies, discussed how they use artificial intelligence within their products to invest. The session highlights the fact that firms like Qraft Technologies and Kaiju are using AI to rid of human bias in investing.

To learn more, read our coverage of the session: How Qraft and Kaiju Are Using AI to Enhance Returns.

Technology and the Role of Artificial Intelligence in an Active ETF

During the event, Robert Zeuthen of BNY Melon and Ivana Develska, Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Spear Invest, covered the role active ETFs are playing during this year's AI craze. In addition, the pair go in-depth into their fund's game plan when investing in AI. They also discuss the different companies they invest in within the space.

To learn more, read our coverage of the session: The Benefits of Combining Active ETFs With AI.

Where Active Managers Are Finding the Best AI-Related Opportunities

In the final session, Marissa Ansell, Head of Thematic Client Portfolio Management at Goldman Sachs, and Lei Qui, SVP and Lead Portfolio Manager at Alliance Bernstein, discuss and highlight how the freshness of AI reveals the importance of active management when it comes to investing in this industry. The pair also mention the funds and strategies their firms are using to give investors exposure to artificial intelligence.

To learn more, read our coverage of the session: Active Managers Have Edge in Capturing AI Opportunities.

The artificial intelligence symposium offered investors and advisors insight into how some of the top firms are implementing AI into what they do. To view the playback of the AI Symposium please register for the on-demand replay here.

