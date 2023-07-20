VettaFi Viewpoints: Nadig, NewEdge CIO Dawson on CapEx, Valuations

2022 and 2023 have both seen plenty of wild market ups and downs, but where are markets going next? Are we now breaking free from a market driven almost entirely by Fed watching? What can investors and adivsors expect from continued price pushing and the impacts on earnings? VettaFi financial futurist Dave Nadig sat down with NewEdge Wealth CIO Cameron Dawson to touch on such key topics for investors looking ahead at the remainder of 2023 and start of 2024.

Dawson joined New Edge in 2022 following time at Fieldpoint Private and Bank of America. Dawson covered large-cap industrial equities for the latter’s investment solutions group chief investment office.

1:00: What should your standard investor be doing in the second half of 2023?

2:00: Entering earnings season, is there a disconnect between how firms with pricing power see the world and how normal investors do?

2:45: Inflation, pricing power, revenue growth, and record margins

3:30: How does pushing price unwind? How far can demand be pushed?

4:30: Lower revenue growth does actually mean lower earnings growth, 2024–2025 S&P 500 expectations

5:45: Are we approaching a position that’s too overweight and almost momentum-driven?

6:45: Can we move from a world driven primarily by the Fed to a world where we care about the real economy again?

8:00: How does this moment in options trading compare to 2021’s Gamma Squeeze?

9:45: What makes this time different than the COVID liquidity boom?

10:30: What are Dawson’s high-conviction thoughts for the next year?

11:45: Manufacturing, globalization, EV infrastructure, and AI adoption

12:50: The promise of AI releasing pressure on the labor market is more white collar than blue collar

13:30: The balance of CapEx, labor, and AI in unlocking economic growth

