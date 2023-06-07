VettaFi Viewpoints: Dave Nadig Talks Advisors, Wellness With Dr. Pearlman

Financial wellness and personal wellness have more than a few parallels. For both, advisors must build strong personal relationships with clients. Not only do both crafts require building a trusting, empathetic relationship between two people; both crafts also share similar concerns. Both fields of advising ask similar questions. How does a client want to live, and what do they want to change about their life? What are their goals and priorities for themselves?

Following a hike in the woods, VettaFi’s financial futurist Dave Nadig sat down with Dr. Phil Pearlman to talk Health, Wealth, and Simplicity. Pearlman, founder of the Pearl Institute, combines long term experience in the world of finance with a psychology background. In his work, and through his newsletter, Pearlman addresses topics including building a healthy lifestyle and mindset as well as developing resilience.

On Wellness: Health, Wealth, and Simplicity

1:00: How did you bridge finance into a focus on wellness?

How did you bridge finance into a focus on wellness? 2:00: Is your audience of advisors looking to get healthy or a broader finance audience looking at wellness?

Is your audience of advisors looking to get healthy or a broader finance audience looking at wellness? 3:15: How did you end up not sticking with only one “wellness doctrine?”

How did you end up not sticking with only one “wellness doctrine?” 3:50: The merits of “stupid simplicity”

The merits of “stupid simplicity” 5:00: The parallels between the craziness of financial and health and wellness academia

The parallels between the craziness of financial and health and wellness academia 6:00: Don’t get lost in optimization

Don’t get lost in optimization 7:00: Simple tips for wellbeing

Simple tips for wellbeing 9:00: Should coaching wellness and happiness be part of an advisor’s work?

Should coaching wellness and happiness be part of an advisor’s work? 10:15: The secret sauce isn’t in the “How To” guide

The secret sauce isn’t in the “How To” guide 11:00: The part that advisors and trainers alike miss

The part that advisors and trainers alike miss 12:00: Dr. Pearlman on the power of change

Dr. Pearlman on the power of change 13:00: Is that change possible without a tumultuous event, or can positive milestones drive it?

Is that change possible without a tumultuous event, or can positive milestones drive it? 15:00: On judo and change

On judo and change 17:00: Convincing people in finance about the drawbacks of overoptimization

Convincing people in finance about the drawbacks of overoptimization 17:45: What does empathy really mean?

What does empathy really mean? 19:15: You can’t fake that you’ve got someone’s back

You can’t fake that you’ve got someone’s back 21:00: From “I’ve Got You” to “You’ve Got This”

