VettaFi Viewpoints: Dave Nadig, BMO’s Kevin Gopaul on Canadian ETF Innovation

This week, VettaFi’s financial futurist Dave Nadig sat down with BMO ETFs president and chief commercial officer Kevin Gopaul to talk Canadian ETF innovation. The duo touched on a variety of topics comparing the U.S. and Canadian ETF ecosystems, from active versus passive in Canada, to retail and institutional perspectives.

Gopaul joined BMO in 2009, having previously served as the firm’s Canadian CIO and Global Head of Quantitative Investments. Gopaul’s 25-year career has included research, trading, and portfolio management roles at firms including Barclays and Sun Life Financial. He also participates actively in the financial services industry. He currently serves as the longest-serving and founding director of the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA).

On Canadian ETF Innovation

1:00: What’s different in Canadian ETFs now compared to ten, fifteen years ago?

1:45: Is the Canadian ETF ecosystem looking for more product diversity?

2:30: What sets Canada's ETF distribution apart from the U.S. distribution setup

3:45: Do Canadian native firms have some inherent advantages in ETFs?

5:00: What has driven Canadian ETF innovation?

6:15: The relationship between regulators and the ETF community in Canada

7:30: Bank competition amid a return of interest rates

8:30: Buffer ETFs and cash in Canada vs. the U.S.

9:15: Products that work like money market funds on an exchange?

10:30: Institutional and retail use of ETFs in Canada

11:45: Canadian use of multi-asset "portfolio" product ETFs

12:45: On the TSX Venture Exchange

13:30: From $300 billion to nearly $1 trillion, can the Canadian ETF community stay close knit?

15:00: The opportunity for non-Canadian asset managers in Canada

15:45: Is the active versus passive debate as relevant in Canada as it is in the U.S.?

