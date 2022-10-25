VettaFi Names Peter Dietrich Head of Sales for Index, Data, and Analytics

Dietrich spent the previous 15+ years in senior business development roles with Morningstar and brings extensive experience in indexing and direct indexing across the asset management and wealth spaces.

LOS ANGELES, October 25, 2022 – VettaFi, a data, indexing, digital distribution, and thought leadership company that helps asset managers drive growth and scale, today announced the newest addition to its leadership team with the introduction of Peter Dietrich as Head of Sales for Index, Data, and Analytics.

Dietrich joins VettaFi after 17 years with Morningstar in a variety of senior roles, most recently as Head of Business Development – Direct Indexing Solutions and, before that, as Head of the Global Sales team for Morningstar Indexes. Prior to that, Dietrich was based in Hong Kong, leading Business Development efforts across the Greater China region.

With VettaFi, Dietrich will focus on continuing to build on the already significant momentum behind the firm's expansive index offerings. Over $14 billion in assets is currently benchmarked to VettaFi indexes, covering strategies that include energy infrastructure, thematics, factors, and much more, including a wide array of custom approaches.

"Peter joins our team at a dynamic time in the VettaFi growth story," said Leland Clemons, CEO at VettaFi. "Asset managers are embracing the way VettaFi has rethought the relationship between index provider and the product issuer. Working with VettaFi means asset managers can tap into an unparalleled data warehouse made up of investor behavioral insights to support the product development process, use our Index Factory to rapidly iterate on product candidates, and leverage our digital distribution and analytics capabilities to grow assets post-launch. At VettaFi, we believe that our clients' success is our success, and the way we approach index client relationships reflects that principle."

Today's news follows the recent announcement that First Trust has switched two more of its funds to VettaFi indexes, meaning there are now six ETFs in the First Trust family of ETFs and UCITs products tracking VettaFi indexes.

"What VettaFi is building—the products, solutions, and brand—makes me incredibly excited to be taking on this new challenge," said Dietrich, who will be based in Chicago. "Indexing is where asset managers can achieve and implement truly innovative approaches for both their own businesses and the end investor, and I am very much looking forward to engaging with existing and potential clients across the country to help them learn about all the solutions we can bring to bear on their behalf. Those are the conversations where we help turn financial services from an industry to a community, and I can't wait to get started."

"We're thrilled to be adding Peter in this role and to have his experience, both domestically and internationally, available for all of our clients and partners," said Tom Lydon, Vice Chairman at VettaFi. "Today, financial services is all about building relationships and leading with a data mindset, and that is exactly what Peter brings to VettaFi."

