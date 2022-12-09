VettaFi Announces Constituent Changes to the Alerian Index Series

VettaFi has announced the results of the December 2022 quarterly review for the Alerian Index Series.

All changes to the indexes will be implemented at the close of trading on December 16 for the market open on December 19, according to a statement from VettaFi.

Seven names will be added to the Alerian MLP Index (AMZ) and the Alerian MLP Equal Weight Index (AMZE). The new constituents will include CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), Global Partners LP (GLP), Star Group LP (SGU), Suburban Propane Partners LP (SPH), Sunoco LP (SUN), CSI Compressco LP (CCLP), and USA Compression Partners LP (USAC).

AMZ is the underlying index of the JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ), the ETRACS Alerian MLP Index ETN Series B (AMUB), and the ETRACS Quarterly Pay 1.5x Leveraged Alerian MLP Index ETN (MLPR).

Two constituents will be dropped from both the Alerian Midstream Energy Index (AMNA) and the Alerian US Midstream Energy Index (AMUS), including NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) and Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP).

AMNA is the underlying index of the ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (AMNA) and the ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Total Return Index ETN (AMTR) .

There are no constituent changes to the rest of the Alerian Energy Infrastructure Index Series, which includes the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (AMZI), the Alerian Midstream Energy Select Index (AMEI), the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend Index (AEDW), and the Alerian Midstream Energy Corporation Index (AMCC).

AMZI is the index behind the popular Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) as well as the ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) , and AMEI is the underlying index of the Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (ENFR) and the ALPS Alerian Energy Infrastructure Portfolio (ALEFX), a variable investment trust.

AEDW is the underlying index for the ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (AMND) .

Indexes included in the Alerian Index Series will be rebalanced in accordance with their existing methodologies, VettaFi said in a statement.

vettafi.com is owned by VettaFi, which also owns the index provider for ENFR, ALEFX, AMJ, AMUB, MLPR, AMNA, AMTR, MLPB, AMND and AMLP. VettaFi is not the sponsor of ENFR, ALEFX, AMJ, AMUB, MLPR, AMNA, AMTR, MLPB, AMND and AMLP, but VettaFi’s affiliate receives an index licensing fee from the ETF sponsor.

