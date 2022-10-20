VettaFi Announces Acquisition of Advisor Perspectives

Acquisition of leading interactive publisher for RIAs, wealth managers and financial advisors advances VettaFi’s growth strategy, further powers the firm’s efforts to transform financial services from an industry to a community

LOS ANGELES, October 20, 2022 – VettaFi, a data, analytics, indexing, digital distribution, and thought leadership company that helps asset managers solve their most pressing and complex challenges, today announced that it has acquired Advisor Perspectives, the leading interactive publisher for registered investment advisors (RIAs), wealth managers, and financial planners.

Founded in 2007, Advisor Perspectives has become the premier digital publisher for the advisory profession (the site has been named the “most read e-newsletter for financial advisors” every year since 2019 by research firm Erdos & Morgan). Among its many digital-first offerings for financial professionals are award-winning email newsletters packed with investment and practice management insights, market commentaries from leading asset managers, and much more, all reaching a proprietary database of hundreds of thousands of financial professionals across the country and globally.

“Advisors need easy access to timely, unbiased, thoughtful insights, and the Advisor Perspectives team has built a strong reputation for delivering just that,” said Tom Hendrickson, Chief Product & Innovation Officer with VettaFi. “They have also built one of the most robust advisor databases in the industry, which, when coupled with the massive data warehouse built and collated by the VettaFi team, makes VettaFi the clear leader in researching, understanding, and connecting with financial advisors about products and solutions.”

“At VettaFi we are transforming financial services from an industry to a community. With Advisor Perspectives coming into the fold, our community of investors is now bigger and stronger. We look forward to unlocking best practices, peer-to-peer learning, and data-driven insights across the wealth advisory landscape,” added Jon Fee, VettaFi’s Chief Marketing Officer, responsible for growth, content, and investor engagement. “Today, with this acquisition, VettaFi’s emailable reach increased over 200%, including a 300% lift in the registered financial advisor segment. We are determined to harness this growth into positive outcomes for advisors of all sizes as they grow and navigate the future of finance.”

Advisor Perspectives is the latest addition to the VettaFi universe, which was unveiled in May and encompasses the industry-leading efforts of ETF Trends, ETF Database, S-Network Global Indexes, and Alerian.

“When we first began discussing this opportunity with the VettaFi team, the synergies quickly emerged. I am very excited about the new ways we can bring value to advisors and the broader community we serve and look forward to joining the VettaFi team as a leader post-transaction and building on what we have grown over the last 15 years” said Bob Huebscher, who founded Advisor Perspectives and led the company as its CEO. “Our mission will continue to be to help advisors enable their clients to meet their financial goals. I look forward to working with my VettaFi colleagues to broaden the community we mutually serve and deliver new solutions that meet our shared vision and values.”

About VettaFi

VettaFi LLC, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. Engaging millions of investors annually, VettaFi cultivates an industry-leading data-driven platform built to empower and educate the modern financial advisor and institutional investor.

In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses.

For more information, visit www.VettaFi.com.

About Advisor Perspectives

Advisor Perspectives, founded in 2007, is the premier digital publisher for the advisory profession, including RIAs, financial planners, wirehouse and independent broker-dealer representatives, family offices, insurance brokers, institutional investors, bank professionals and more. Rated #1 most-read electronic newsletter by financial advisors three years in a row by Erdos & Morgan, Advisor Perspectives helps advisors enable clients to achieve their financial goals. Read more on ETFtrends.com.

