VettaFi and TMX Group Celebrate at Closing Bell Tuesday

Representatives from VettaFi and TMX Group LTD. (X.TO) celebrated recent news that the latter had invested $175 million in VettaFi at the closing bell of the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. TMX Group, which owns the Toronto Stock Exchange, acquired about 21% of the common equity of the firm on January 9th.

As part of the investment, the VettaFi and TMX Group duo made a commercial agreement to boost TMX’s global index strategy and bolster the exchange owners’ ability to provide data-driven insights to their clients, according to TMX Group COO Jay Rajarathinam.

"VettaFi is a dynamic and growing index, ETF data, and related digital distribution business, and we look forward to working together to explore ways to combine TMX Datalinx's data sets and capabilities with VettaFi's comprehensive services and expertise to further enhance our offerings,” Rajarathinam said at the time in a release.

The celebration Tuesday saw VettaFi’s CEO Leland Clemons as well as head of strategy Sebastian Jakob and president Tom Hendrickson head north to Toronto to help close markets there. The trio was joined by Rajarathinam as well as TMX Group CEO John McKenzie, both of whom have joined VettaFi’s Board of Directors.

VettaFi currently offers a suite of global indices as well as ETF services including trends, analysis, and a global ETF database. The company also operates the Exchange ETF conference, with the latest edition of the annual gathering set to take place from February 5th to February 8th at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida.

"We are thrilled to forge this partnership with TMX, combining VettaFi's data-driven indexing, analytics, and digital platform, and TMX's global scale and TMX Datalinx business," said Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi. "Together we'll seek out new innovative opportunities for investors of all sizes around the world to thrive, by creating new products and digital communities and transforming traditional distribution."

