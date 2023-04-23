Vetropack Holding (VETN) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 55.08

The average one-year price target for Vetropack Holding (VETN) has been revised to 55.08 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 45.90 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.50% from the latest reported closing price of 44.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vetropack Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VETN is 0.04%, an increase of 14.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

