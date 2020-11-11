Veterans@Nasdaq Lead Jill Malandrino On The Impact of Advocacy

Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently serve in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world.

Nasdaq’s employee resource group helps veterans transition into a civilian career at Nasdaq and supports veterans in better understanding the value of their experience, while promoting veterans’ activities both within Nasdaq and with outside partners. Nasdaq also leverages veterans’ unique experiences to help the company grow and continue to achieve their goals. Recently, we spoke with Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Reporter at Nasdaq, based in New York.

Talk to us about your role at Nasdaq and what a typical day entails for you.

There is no typical day at Nasdaq, especially for what we do at TradeTalks, Nasdaq’s number one social and digital program with a focus on options and derivatives-related content, market structure, cryptocurrency, machine learning, artificial intelligence and ESG. The volume and diversity of guests make each interview unique, and I have the opportunity to learn something new every day.

Why did you decide to join Veterans@Nasdaq?

As the daughter of a Vietnam veteran, advocacy is something that my family has always been passionate about. Having a team of veterans and advocates allows for diversification of ideas, support and programming.

If you are an ally, how have you supported veterans?

I am an active member for the women’s auxiliary group of my father’s VFW. As a family, we have participated in numerous community campaigns and initiatives. Leading Veterans@Nasdaq is the icing on the cake.

How can companies better support veterans?

Veterans transitioning from military life to civilian and corporate life can be very challenging. Service life is structured and strictly works up the chain of command, while in corporate life, especially at Nasdaq, you have the opportunity to meet with our CEO and C-Suite. In the military, that would be like meeting with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and that doesn’t happen. Helping veterans understand their voice is welcome to be heard is key. Providing mentoring and support resources to help them navigate this new world is the key to keeping them encouraged and engaged.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.