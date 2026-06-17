Veteran Pharma VC Insider Buys 25,000 Nuvation Bio Shares as New Drug Gains Momentum

Key Points

Director Robert Mashal purchased 25,000 shares at a price of $4.73 per share on June 9, 2026.

Nuvation's first FDA-approved treatment for a type of lung cancer hit the market in July 2025.

Mashal, a trained oncologist, now has 225,000 shares NUVB stock held indirectly.

10 stocks we like better than Nuvation Bio ›

Clinical-stage biotech Nuvation Bio, focused on oncology therapeutics, reported a recent insider buy amid a year of sharp share price gains.

On June 9, 2026, Director Robert Mashal reported the acquisition of 25,000 shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) through an open-market transaction, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 25,000 Transaction value $118,250 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 225,000 Post-transaction value (all ownership) $1,064,250

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($4.73).

Key questions

How does the size of this purchase compare with Mashal’s historical trading activity?

This 25,000-share purchase is below Mashal’s prior largest transactions (100,000 shares in October 2024 and April 2025), but falls within his typical event range, as the historical 75th percentile for all events is 43,750 shares.

This 25,000-share purchase is below Mashal’s prior largest transactions (100,000 shares in October 2024 and April 2025), but falls within his typical event range, as the historical 75th percentile for all events is 43,750 shares. What is the effect on Mashal’s overall exposure to Nuvation Bio after this transaction?

Following this acquisition, Mashal’s direct holdings remain at zero, while his indirect stake via a trust rises to 225,000 shares, maintaining meaningful exposure to the company’s equity.

Following this acquisition, Mashal’s direct holdings remain at zero, while his indirect stake via a trust rises to 225,000 shares, maintaining meaningful exposure to the company’s equity. Is there any indication of options, administrative trades, or derivative-related activity in this transaction?

No derivative securities or options were involved; the transaction was a straightforward open-market purchase attributed entirely to indirect trust ownership.

No derivative securities or options were involved; the transaction was a straightforward open-market purchase attributed entirely to indirect trust ownership. How does the market context frame this transaction?

On the trade date, Nuvation Bio shares closed at $4.93, up 96% over the same date in 2025, indicating the purchase was executed during a period of strong share price appreciation as of June 9, 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 273 Revenue (TTM) $143,046,000 Net income (TTM) -$145,994,000.00 1-year price change 96%

* 1-year price change calculated as of June 9, 2026.

Company snapshot

Develops clinical-stage oncology therapeutics, including small molecule inhibitors (NUV-422, NUV-868, NUV-569, NUV-1182) and a proprietary drug-drug conjugate platform targeting various cancer indications.

Operates a research-driven business model focused on advancing proprietary drug candidates through clinical trials.

Targets oncologists and healthcare providers treating patients with advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

Nuvation Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative cancer therapies, with a robust pipeline of targeted small-molecule and conjugate drugs. The company leverages its scientific expertise to address unmet needs in oncology, aiming to deliver differentiated therapeutic options for complex cancer types. With a focus on advancing novel compounds through clinical development, Nuvation Bio positions itself to capture value through strategic collaborations and future commercialization opportunities.

What this transaction means for investors

There are many reasons an insider may sell, some of which have nothing to do with the business’s prospects, such as the need to pay a large personal expense or to pursue prudent diversification.

There is only one reason an insider buys stock: they expect the price to go up.

Robert Mashal joined the board of directors of Nuvation Bio at the start of 2024. The executive, a trained medical doctor in oncology, has been the CEO of other developmental-stage biopharmaceutical companies and a pharmaceutical-focused venture capital investor.

While Mashal has received a number of stock options as part of his service on the board of directors, the fact that he is now spending his own money on an open market purchase is bullish. That he has done so after a strong rally in NUVB, up nearly double in the past 52 weeks, is even more so.

Last July, Nuvation’s first FDA-approved product, named Ibtrozi, hit the market to treat a type of non-small cell lung cancer. In each of the three reported quarters since, more than 200 new patients have started Ibtrozi, which is bullish for a niche treatment like Nuvation’s offering. One can assume Mashal expects the drug to continue to be embraced by doctors and patients. Wall Street thinks so too, projecting Nuvation revenue will hit nearly $203 million this year, up from almost $63 million in 2025.



Should you buy stock in Nuvation Bio right now?

Before you buy stock in Nuvation Bio, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nuvation Bio wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $424,531!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,273,016!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 940% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 209% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 17, 2026.

Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.