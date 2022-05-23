US Markets
FOX

Veteran news anchor Greta Van Susteren joins Newsmax

Contributor
Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JAMES LAWLER DUGGAN

Veteran news anchor Greta Van Susteren will join Newsmax as host a weeknight show from Washington, D.C., the cable news network announced Monday.

May 23 (Reuters) - Veteran news anchor Greta Van Susteren will join Newsmax as host a weeknight show from Washington, D.C., the cable news network announced Monday.

The hour-long show, “The Record with Greta Van Susteren," is set to premiere on June 14, and lead the network's weeknight lineup.

A lawyer by training, Van Susteren came to national prominence as a legal analyst providing insight on the O.J. Simpson murder trial.

She went on to host shows on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC. Recently she hosted a Sunday morning show with the Gray television network and served as a contributor to Voice of America.

Newsmax rose to national prominence during the 2020 election, as President Donald Trump touted the network on social media -- even as he expressed anger at Fox News for being the first to predict Joe Biden would likely win the key state of Arizona.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

((Dawn.Chmielewski@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FOX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular