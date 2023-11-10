Veteran investor Mobius to step back from Mobius Capital Partners - statement

Corrects date in second paragraph to 2018 from 1987

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Emerging markets veteran investor Mark Mobius will step back from his role at Mobius Capital Partners LLP, the asset manager said in a statement on Friday.

Carlos Hardenberg, who founded Mobius Capital Partners together with Mark Mobius in 2018, will lead the firm, which will continue to manage Mobius Investment Trust plc, the statement said.

