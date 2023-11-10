News & Insights

Veteran investor Mobius to step back from Mobius Capital Partners - statement

November 10, 2023 — 07:26 am EST

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Emerging markets veteran investor Mark Mobius will step back from his role at Mobius Capital Partners LLP, the asset manager said in a statement on Friday.

Carlos Hardenberg, who founded Mobius Capital Partners together with Mark Mobius in 2018, will lead the firm, which will continue to manage Mobius Investment Trust plc, the statement said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
