PRU

Veteran fund manager Tom Dobell to leave M&G at end-2020

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published

Veteran fund manager Tom Dobell is leaving M&G, the British firm said on Thursday, as part of a review of its mutual fund range that will see the first shake-up in management of its 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) Recovery Fund since 2000.

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Veteran fund manager Tom Dobell is leaving M&G MNG.L, the British firm said on Thursday, as part of a review of its mutual fund range that will see the first shake-up in management of its 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) Recovery Fund since 2000.

M&G, which recently demerged from insurer Prudential PRU.L, said the M&G Recovery Fund will adopt a refreshed investment approach with an increased focus on "unloved, mid-sized companies".

Michael Stiasny will succeed Dobell as manager of the fund when he leaves the firm at end-December, M&G said.

Dobell joined M&G in 1992 as a UK equity manager on the segregated pension fund desk. The Recovery Fund has delivered a 127.7% cumulative post-fees return since 2000, compared to a return of 118.4% in the FTSE All Share index.

($1 = 0.7763 pounds)

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, Editing by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7513 5026; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More