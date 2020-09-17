Veteran fund manager Tom Dobell to leave M&G at end-2020

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Veteran fund manager Tom Dobell is leaving M&G MNG.L, the British firm said on Thursday, as part of a review of its mutual fund range that will see the first shake-up in management of its 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion) Recovery Fund since 2000.

M&G, which recently demerged from insurer Prudential PRU.L, said the M&G Recovery Fund will adopt a refreshed investment approach with an increased focus on "unloved, mid-sized companies".

Michael Stiasny will succeed Dobell as manager of the fund when he leaves the firm at end-December, M&G said.

Dobell joined M&G in 1992 as a UK equity manager on the segregated pension fund desk. The Recovery Fund has delivered a 127.7% cumulative post-fees return since 2000, compared to a return of 118.4% in the FTSE All Share index.

