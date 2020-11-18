Veteran Brando Benedit on How His Field Experience Equipped Him with Technology Skills

Veterans@Nasdaq brings together employees who have served or currently ever in the military, military families and their supporters from all over the world.

Nasdaq’s employee resource group helps veterans transition into a civilian career at Nasdaq and supports veterans in better understanding the value of their experience while promoting veterans’ activities both within Nasdaq and with outside partners. Nasdaq also leverages veterans’ unique experiences to help the company grow and continue to achieve their goals. Recently, we spoke with Brando Benedit, who is part of the Fixed Income Product team and a Marine.

What does your role entail at Nasdaq?

I joined Nasdaq in 2018 as part of the Fixed Income Product team, after 10 years at Deutsche Bank in that time managing technology trading support teams across Repo, Money Market and Foreign Exchange. My typical day entails driving strategic changes and new implementation for Fixed Income products at different stages within the product life cycle, as well as listening to customer feedback clients and sales, researching and capturing what may eventually become new requirements for existing products or new products.

Why did you decide to join Veterans@Nasdaq?

I joined the Veterans @Nasdaq because I have been a beneficiary of mentorship from Veterans and Allies previously and want to continue to pay forward.

What were some of the opportunities and challenges that came with it?

My military occupation specialty was micro-computer repair. This created an opportunity for me when I transitioned to civilian life by having a skill that was in demand as the military is very technologically advanced.

If you are a veteran, what was your position in the military?

In the Marine Corps, you are constantly measured for the same competencies, such as ethics, project management and effective communications, as you are in corporate life. I separated from the Marine corps with discipline, the ability to lead teams and passion for service and core values.

If you are an ally, how do you support veterans?

Including Veterans that are currently in college in Nasdaq’s internship program and including Veterans and Spouses when we are looking to fill open roles would go a long way to support veterans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.